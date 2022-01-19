Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $223.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.50. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.03 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.