Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.76 Million Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGO opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $986.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.