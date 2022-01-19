Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.97 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,896 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

