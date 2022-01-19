Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3 Million Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cowen by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cowen by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

