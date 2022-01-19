Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 42,432 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

