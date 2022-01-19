Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 11,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,125. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

