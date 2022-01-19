Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

