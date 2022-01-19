Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 15,161,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,313. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

