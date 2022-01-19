Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post $258.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.08 million and the lowest is $257.20 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $160.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $976.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $5,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.