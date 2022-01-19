Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

