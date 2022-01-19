Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.