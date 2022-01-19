HempCoin (THC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $3.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,845,544 coins and its circulating supply is 264,710,394 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

