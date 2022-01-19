Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($103.64).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €79.42 ($90.25) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.51.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

