HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 974.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:HXPLF traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.