HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 2,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.14.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

