Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Peel Hunt

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 325 ($4.43) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.82) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.37) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($4.14).

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 278 ($3.79) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.50 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.50 ($3.94). The stock has a market cap of £474.35 million and a PE ratio of 278.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.22), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($514,389.19).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

