Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.82) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.68) on Monday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 181.50 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 288.50 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £460.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.75.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($514,389.19).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

