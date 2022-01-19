Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.8% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 13,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 93.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.