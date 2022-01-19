Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

HZNP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.65. 73,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

