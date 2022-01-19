Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $282.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.70 million and the lowest is $279.09 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

