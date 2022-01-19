HSBC Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,825 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,825 ($24.90) price target by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.47) target price on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($22.38) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.88) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.64) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.27 ($23.69).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,294.50 ($17.66) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,332.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,401.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.