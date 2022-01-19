HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $518.30

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518.30 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 517.30 ($7.06), with a volume of 1524278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($7.00).

HSBA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.46) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.45) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.23) price objective on HSBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 501 ($6.84).

The firm has a market cap of £104.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 451.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.44.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($228,890.74).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

