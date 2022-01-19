H&T Group (LON:HAT) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON HAT opened at GBX 294.50 ($4.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.94. H&T Group has a 12 month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.
About H&T Group
