H&T Group (LON:HAT) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON HAT opened at GBX 294.50 ($4.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.94. H&T Group has a 12 month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

