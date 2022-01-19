HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

HUBS stock traded up $13.17 on Wednesday, hitting $460.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $690.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.74. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.96.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,579 shares of company stock worth $41,007,242. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $357,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $131,332,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

