Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBM. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

HBM traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 14,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,883. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,813,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 88,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

