Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

