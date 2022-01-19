Huntsman’s (HUN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

