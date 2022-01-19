ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of ICCH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. ICC has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
About ICC
ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.