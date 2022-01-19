ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ICCH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. ICC has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises about 2.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.12% of ICC worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

