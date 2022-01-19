ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $9.60 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $9.60 or 0.00022847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $39.76 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.07443477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.20 or 1.00027857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007560 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,395 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

