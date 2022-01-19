Iconic Token Hits One Day Volume of $5,083.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $5,083.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00065647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.28 or 0.07378929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,131.48 or 0.99921943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00066597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

