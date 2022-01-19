Idle (IDLE) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Idle has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $81,316.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00063847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.74 or 0.07435143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.60 or 0.99584300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,057 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

