IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of INFO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.77. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,032. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

