Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

