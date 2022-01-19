ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPNFF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. ImagineAR has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.