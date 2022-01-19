Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACQR stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Independence has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

