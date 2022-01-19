IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

