IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,472 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 80,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $478,701. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $423.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

