IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,747 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

HCKT opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $592.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

