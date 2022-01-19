IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 78.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.