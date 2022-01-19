IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after buying an additional 231,460 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,258,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.