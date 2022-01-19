IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

