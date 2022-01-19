Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMCI stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 1,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,165. Infinite Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

