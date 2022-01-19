Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.82

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.82 and last traded at $101.49, with a volume of 4656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 21.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 54.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

