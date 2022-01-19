Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,345. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $885.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

