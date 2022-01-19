Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $19,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $19,450.00.

On Friday, November 19th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00.

CYTH traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

