Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells 4,368 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $13,933.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

