Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

