Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,087 shares of company stock worth $10,404,169. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

