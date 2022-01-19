Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 1,584 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,413,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.77.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,825. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

