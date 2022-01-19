Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,584 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,498,000 after buying an additional 207,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,647,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.86.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.